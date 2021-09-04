CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hey, Rays, instead of empty seats let’s cut prices and fill Tropicana Field

By John Romano
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNZ6y_0bmbBbWT00
There's no place like a ballpark when the stands are filled and the team is on a roll. Rays players have done their part on the field this season, so maybe fans just need a little financial assistance to pack Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The sad tale of Tropicana Field attendance refuses to go away, mainly because fans refuse to show up.

It might go unnoticed in the spring or in a season that’s bound for nowhere, but it’s hard to ignore four consecutive crowds of fewer than 8,000 against the Red Sox while the Rays are surging toward a 100-win season and the calendar is turning to September.

That, my friends, might be construed as a game-changer, one that will not be shrugged off so easily in Major League Baseball’s executive suites in the coming discussions about Tampa Bay’s future.

Whether you blame the stadium, the location, the lack of corporate support or the demographics of the market, is not today’s theme. Whether you believe the solution is an Ybor City stadium, a split season with Montreal or utter surrender, is also not up for discussion today.

Instead, I have proposition. Or maybe it’s a plea.

Following the weekend series against the Twins, the Rays have one homestand remaining in the regular season. It includes four games against Detroit, three against Toronto and three against Miami. Which, around here, is equivalent to boring, boring-er, boring-est.

And that’s a shame. Because despite what an ESPN television host recently suggested, the Rays are among the most interesting teams in baseball no matter who they are playing. The offense is inexplicably clutch and power-heavy. The pitching staff has a conga line of fascinating relievers. And the defense, while perhaps not as good as past seasons, still boasts some of the best outfield work you will ever see.

So here’s what I suggest:

For the final 10 games of the regular season, the Rays should slash ticket prices at Tropicana Field. Deep, serious, park-wide cuts.

This is not going to immediately change anyone’s opinion about the level of support in Tampa Bay. That ship has already sailed, and it was mostly empty.

No, think of this instead as a gesture. A gesture to a dugout filled with players who deserve to have a loud, enthusiastic crowd cheering them on in the final weeks of a glorious season. A gesture to the many fans who have boosted television ratings by following the Rays nightly, but do not have the financial means to attend many games.

Maybe even a gesture to the Rays marketing department, which does not have the easiest job in the world but has still not hit on a successful strategy after decades of practice. The Lightning do not like to acknowledge this, but they grew their fan base by flooding the community with free tickets for a number of years until Amalie Arena gradually turned into a destination spot for families and millennials looking for a fun night out.

In the Rays’ case, 10 games in September will not move the needle. It will not convince anyone that Tampa Bay’s love affair with its baseball team is suddenly passionate 25 years into a marriage. And it will not help St. Petersburg’s case for building a stadium on the Trop land.

But here’s what it might do:

It might convince a few more fans to pay full price for postseason tickets in October. It might help the Rays make a few extra dollars off parking and concessions. It might steer the conversation away from the empty seats and onto the field where it belongs.

The Rays already have tinkered with this idea by reducing the price on cheaper seats during the Boston series, but they did it without notice or fanfare. That’s probably because they didn’t want to annoy season ticket holders or the handful of others who had already paid full price.

And, yes, that’s still a concern. So maybe the Rays will need to appease their season ticket holders by offering them free tickets to those games, as well. I mean, it’s not as if the inventory is tight.

More than anything else, the Rays need to create a buzz. In a normal market, you would think a first-place team with the game’s top prospect would be enough. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, Tampa Bay is not your typical MLB market.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 2, with the pennant race heating up, the Rays averaged 9,846 fans per game at Tropicana Field. Every other first-place team in the league averaged between 25,877 and 47,614 fans during that span.

Heck, five of the six last-place teams averaged more fans than the Rays even as their teams were losing night after night.

Selling cheap tickets for a handful of games will not change either the reality or the perception of Tampa Bay’s attendance woes. But for 10 days in September, those games can at least show us what we’ve been missing around here.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 19

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropicana Field#The Red Sox#Major League Baseball#Tampa Bay#Espn#Amalie Arena#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBbostonnews.net

Brandon Lowe, Rays defeat Red Sox for 8th straight win

Brandon Lowe crushed his team-leading 31st homer, drove in two and scored twice Monday as the Tampa Bay Rays won the series opener 6-1 over the Boston Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla. The second baseman, who also walked twice, hit a home run on the first pitch of the...
MLBBoston Globe

Hunter Renfroe put on quite a show, first with his bat, then with his arm as Red Sox avoid a sweep

Audacity can sometimes be Hunter Renfroe’s nemesis. His combination of power and speed can occasionally be too much to corral. He can be prone to the big swing at the plate when the Sox just need a knock the other way. Or he can unleash a laser from right field toward home plate. Sure it travels at rapid speed, but it can miss the cutoff man, allowing the runner or runners to advance.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Rays Series Preview

The Rays are running away with the American League East thanks to a powerful offense and a typically deep and great bullpen that makes them perhaps the favorite to repeat as AL pennant winners. Record. 86-51 Head-to-head record. Red Sox 7, Rays 9. Trend. Down, for them at least. Tampa...
MLBmsonewsports.com

Baseball Insider Podcast with Andy Carbone: Hunter Renfroe Leads Red Sox Past Rays – Team News – MLB Highlights

NORTH SHORE (Podcast) It big performance last night for Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe at the plate and in the field. Baseball Insider Andy Carbone reviews Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Rays and how Renfroe spearheaded the much needed Red Sox 2-1 win. The Red Sox passed the Yankees in the wildcard race and they moved into second place in the AL East. Also in the podcast catch-up on Red Sox team news, information from around Major League Baseball, and what’s ahead for the Red Sox this weekend as the hit the road. The Red Sox are off today.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Rays 1: The Hunter Renfroe Game

Talk about a much-needed win. The Red Sox were on the verge of a sweep at the hands of the Rays coming into Wednesday’s game, and for most of the game the offenses were nowhere to be found. Nathan Eovaldi got the start for Boston, and he was dominant. The stuff was about as good as we’ve seen from him this year, and he got through seven scoreless. But on the other side, the Red Sox had hard hit after hard hit, but nothing to show for it. The Rays eventually took a lead in the eighth, but Hunter Renfroe made sure the fans went home happy. He hit a two-run shot in the eighth to give Boston the lead, and then for good measure ended the game with a monster outfield assist. All in a day’s work.
MLBraleighnews.net

Hunter Renfroe's 8th-inning homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to help the Boston Red Sox earn a 2-1 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and avoid a three-game sweep. Renfroe (2-for-4) smashed his 27th homer of the season off Rays reliever...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Made an Epic Throw to Beat the Rays

The Red Sox aren’t going to catch the Rays in the division race, but Boston’s game on Wednesday night against Tampa Bay was still a big one. The Red Sox entered the night having lost their last three games as they maintain a slim lead over the Yankees and Blue Jays in the wild card race.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays slash ticket prices for September

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced special “fan appreciation” pricing for the final homestand of the 2021 regular season. Tickets for the remaining home games against the Detroit Tigers (September 16-19), Toronto Blue Jays (September 20-22) and Miami Marlins (September 24-26) will start at $10. Per a team press release,...
MLBusf.edu

Tampa Bay Rays To Offer Discounted Tickets To Wrap Up Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have one of the best records in Major League Baseball — while having some of the worst attendance numbers at the same time. The team is hoping to change that, and get fans excited for the playoffs, by offering discount tickets for the remaining regular season home games.
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Shares Red Sox Pitching Rotation For White Sox Series

The Red Sox slowly are getting players back from COVID-19, but there’s a hole in the rotation with uncertainty about when Nick Pivetta will be back. Boston’s starting pitcher was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list after testing positive for the virus Sunday. Manager Alex Cora at first insinuated it could be a false positive considering his vaccination status and lack of symptoms, but after a few days of deliberation, Pivetta remained on the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox players freak out about Hunter Renfroe’s heroic game

Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was the Hunter Renfroe show. From adding to his MLB-leading outfield assist count to hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Sox one of their most epic victories of the season, Renfroe did it all. In case you missed it, this is how...
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB.com Names 19-Year-Old Starter ‘Hottest’ Red Sox Pitching Prospect

This Patriots Rookie Cornerback Impressed Teammates 'Immediately'. The Red Sox could use a starting pitcher amid news that Chris Sale joined Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19 related injured list, leaving the team without their scheduled starter for two of three weekend games against the Chicago White Sox. And while they’re...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Padres, Reds tied for wild card spot; Blue Jays making noise

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Takes seat Saturday

Zunino isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Friday, but he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat eighth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy