We have known the NHL players wanted to go and expect to go to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, but now a report from an NHL insider connected to Vancouver Hockey Now confirms the deal is at the finish line. The Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel had a knockdown, drag-out, sit down with doctors, the NHL, and NHLPA to solve the best offseason drama. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby appears to have another Tim Horton’s commercial coming, and we think the junior-high spat between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens could solve that drama and loosen the NHL trade market.