THE WALKING DEAD: Season 11, Episode 5: Out of the Ashes Plot Synopsis & Air Date [AMC]

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, exit stage left. As if it wasn’t bad enough that Sunday’s claustrophobic Walking Dead brought back memories of rush hour on the subway, it also stuck a fork in not one but two characters — one of whose name we only recently remembered and the other of whose we just found out. So yeah, OK, maybe our investment in them was on the low side. The episode still managed to bring to a head — and at least for the moment resolve...