Could LG's rollable OLED TV become a truly portable screen?

By Henry St Leger
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LG rollable OLED TV has, since its launch, been an exciting mess of contradictions. The primary one being that, while its innovative unfurling mechanism makes it a great space-saving measure, the high price tag means it’s likely only to feature in the large homes of the wealthy. Retailing for...

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

#Oled Tv#4k Tv#Tv Deals#Lg Oled#Oled Tv#Vp#Co Founder#Oti Lumionics#Lg Signature#Atmos
