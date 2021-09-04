Could LG's rollable OLED TV become a truly portable screen?

Get true-to-life picture quality at home with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV. Featuring Dolby Vision, it delivers impressive colors, contrast, brightness, and clarity. So all content will appear realistic and bright to feel like the scene is happening before your eyes. Moreover, immerse yourself in 4K resolution at up to 60 fps for cinematic entertainment. To further enhance the picture quality, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series includes HDR 10 and HLG. And, to complement the picture quality, this smart TV boasts Dolby Digital Plus for enhanced surround sound. Furthermore, you can also turn on the TV and find and launch content without a remote thanks to the Alexa compatibility. With built-in microphones, it makes it so you don’t need a remote to control the TV. Finally, this TV allows you to zoom in and out and pan around the screen for enhanced visibility.