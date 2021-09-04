RUNNING ‘DORES: Lafayette bounces back with rout of Horn Lake

HORN LAKE — Lafayette struggled to find points last week against Tupelo and it gave them a “sour taste” in their mouth, according to head coach Michael Fair. The Commodores washed that taste out quickly, struck fast and early to defeat Horn Lake 38-7 at Horn Lake High School. It was the first win of the season, and first road victory, for Lafayette. With the help of a short field on their first three possessions, the Commodores (1-1) scored on two of them.