Burnsville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burnsville

Posted by 
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0bmb7jTO00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

