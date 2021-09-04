4-Day Weather Forecast For Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
