Liberty, SC

Liberty Daily Weather Forecast

Liberty (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LIBERTY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bmb7fwU00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

