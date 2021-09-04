Saturday rain in Sheffield Lake: Ideas to make the most of it

(SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sheffield Lake Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sheffield Lake:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.