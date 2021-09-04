CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Leeds

Leeds (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LEEDS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0bmb7Wwp00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

