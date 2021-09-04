CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, MD

Denton Weather Forecast

Denton (MD) Weather Channel
Denton (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

DENTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bmb7O8F00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Denton, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Denton is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(DENTON, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Denton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

