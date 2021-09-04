CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Louisville

Posted by 
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LOUISVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bmb7Jic00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Louisville, TN
129
Followers
576
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisville, TNPosted by
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Louisville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LOUISVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Louisville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Louisville, TNPosted by
Louisville (TN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LOUISVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Louisville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy