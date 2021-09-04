CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Station, IN

Lake Station Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAKE STATION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bmb79yb00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station, IN
153
Followers
577
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Station, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lake Station, INPosted by
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LAKE STATION, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lake Station, INPosted by
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LAKE STATION, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy