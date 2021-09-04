CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeton, MO

A rainy Saturday in Bridgeton — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BRIDGETON, MO) Saturday is set to be rainy in Bridgeton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bridgeton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bmb71un00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton, MO
115
Followers
517
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bridgeton, MOPosted by
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Bridgeton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeton: Friday, September 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 12: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September 13: Sunny during the

Comments / 0

Community Policy