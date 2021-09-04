CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandergrift, PA

Weather Forecast For Vandergrift

Posted by 
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

VANDERGRIFT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bmb6pUJ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift, PA
75
Followers
579
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandergrift, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy