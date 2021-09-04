CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Arden Weather Forecast

Arden (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ARDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0bmb6d8p00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

