Know details of the plan for when Queen Elizabeth II dies – 03/09/2021 – World

Over the years I have appraised more than my fair share of collectibles, art and antiques that have a close relationship to HRH Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. In 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria and became the longest-reigning monarch in British history. And recently, the death of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his funeral made me consider the collectibles that relate to their long union, one that started in the 1930s and has continued through several decades. As the queen celebrated her 95th birthday in April, some interesting facts about the queen and her prince seemed quite timely for this year's wedding season.