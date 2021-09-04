Silverton Daily Weather Forecast
SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
