Silverton Daily Weather Forecast

SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 87 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.