CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silverton, OR

Silverton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SILVERTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0bmb6LRr00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton, OR
129
Followers
579
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Silverton, ORPosted by
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Silverton

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Silverton, ORPosted by
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Silverton, ORPosted by
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Silverton

(SILVERTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silverton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy