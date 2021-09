This entire site is probably born out of the Drew Brees years for Purdue football. I started going to games in the 1987 season, starting with 22-22 tie with Louisville that year. At the time, Purdue was not THAT far separated from the Jim Young era, and it had gone to a bowl game just three years prior. We also now had Fred Akers! He was from TEXAS (all caps, of course). He had nearly won a national championship in 1981 and 1983!