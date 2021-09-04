Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Millersburg

(MILLERSBURG, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Millersburg Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Millersburg:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.