CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylvania, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Sylvania

Posted by 
Sylvania (GA) Weather Channel
Sylvania (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SYLVANIA, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sylvania:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bmb63e200

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sylvania (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvania (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvania, GA
197
Followers
583
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvania, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy