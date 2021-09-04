CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hertford

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
Hertford (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HERTFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bmb62lJ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

Hertford (NC) Weather Channel

