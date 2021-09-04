CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Franklinton

Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FRANKLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bmb61sa00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

