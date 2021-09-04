CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

A weak candidate in Northampton Co. talks of ’strong men’ and proves his idiocy | Turkeys & Trophies

By Express-Times opinion staff
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Steve Lynch’s explanation for suggesting that anti-maskers intimidate local school boards over mask mandates was about as predictable as COVID-19 spreading in a school where masks are voluntary. It was almost guaranteed. The Republican candidate for Northampton County executive offered the typical far-right blend of blaming the media for taking him out of context and recasting his remarks as meaning something they didn’t mean. Those remarks, made during an Aug. 29 rally of fellow anti-maskers in Harrisburg, are crystal clear: “I’m going in with 20 strong men. I’m going to speak in front of the school board and I’m going to give them an option: They can leave or they can be removed. And then after that, we’re going to replace them with nine parents and we’re going to vote down the mask mandates that evening. … This is how you get stuff done.” In his explanation, which came only after the rally remarks were widely reported by outlets like lehighvalleylive.com, Lynch said by “strong men,” he was referring to people who want to get involved “but were afraid to have their voices heard in our political discourse.” We’ll put aside that being afraid to say something is not exactly a characteristic associated with strength. We don’t purport to be all that strong, but we’re not afraid to say this: Mr. Lynch, you’ve demonstrated weakness by not acknowledging your remarks were un-American, inappropriate and beneath someone who is seeking the highest elected office in Northampton County. Even if you’re against mask mandates, entertaining the idea of forcibly overthrowing a duly elected school board because you don’t like that kids may have to temporarily put a piece of cloth over their face is the stuff of idiots. The county’s Republicans really need to do better in the folks they nominate for office.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

