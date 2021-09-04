CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Saturday rain in Homestead: Ideas to make the most of it

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HOMESTEAD, PA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Homestead, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Homestead:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bmb5t7q00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

