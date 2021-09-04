CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Millersville

Posted by 
Millersville (MD) Weather Channel
Millersville (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MILLERSVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bmb5oxR00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

