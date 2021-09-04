CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meera Syal: ‘I was a Midlands wench outside the house and a good Indian girl at home’

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy childhood was unusual, an Indian family plonked in the middle of the Black Country. I was a Midlands wench outside the house – climbing trees, running wild – and a good Indian girl at home. The duality was great for my spirit, a common story for the children of Indian immigrants. Always swapping masks – both inside and out of the experience – gave us this third eye, a perfect preparation for creative life.

