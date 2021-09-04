The Long Game: Why You Need a Ballistics Calculator for Long Range Shooting

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the second installment. To get consistent hits on targets smaller than a refrigerator past 500 yards, you’ll need the help from ballistics calculators. The best way to look at ballistics calculators is to consider it a virtual and smarter version of your high school physics teacher. A capable ballistics program will allow for the entry of all the external ballistics data discussed in Part 1, as well as particulars for the rifle and the optical sight you’re using. Ideally, the program/app will be something you can manage on your smart phone or a small tablet. The best ballistic calculators let you save data for different loads and conditions. Some are free, but the best ones will cost you a few bucks.