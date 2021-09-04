CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Long Game: Why You Need a Ballistics Calculator for Long Range Shooting

By Richard Mann
Field & Stream
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the second installment. To get consistent hits on targets smaller than a refrigerator past 500 yards, you’ll need the help from ballistics calculators. The best way to look at ballistics calculators is to consider it a virtual and smarter version of your high school physics teacher. A capable ballistics program will allow for the entry of all the external ballistics data discussed in Part 1, as well as particulars for the rifle and the optical sight you’re using. Ideally, the program/app will be something you can manage on your smart phone or a small tablet. The best ballistic calculators let you save data for different loads and conditions. Some are free, but the best ones will cost you a few bucks.

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calculators#Long Range Shooting#External Ballistics#Moa#Angle#Bc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
ScienceField & Stream

The Long Game: How External Ballistics Influences Bullet Flight

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the first installment. A basic understanding of external ballistics is something all shooters of every discipline should have. For those wanting to shoot at 1,000 yards and actually hit targets, a more complex comprehension of projectile flight is a must. External ballistics is the study of the flight of a bullet between the muzzle and the target. This flight path is influenced by many factors. What makes the calculation of a bullet’s flight path so complicated, is that almost all the elements that contribute to the computation are variables. With external ballistics, constants are few. So, let’s look at some of the most important aspects of external ballistics to get a better understanding of how bullets fly.
ArmyField & Stream

The Long Game: How to Select the Best Long Range Cartridge

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the third installment. Here we’re looking at the most debated but maybe least critical aspect of shooting farther, and that’s the choice of long-range cartridges. This is because the flight paths of bullets fired from any cartridge can be calculated. The difference is that the faster time of flight of some cartridges can make up for minute errors made while obtaining a ballistic solution. The other thing to remember with cartridges is that they’re just there to launch bullets. Two bullets with very similar BCs, fired at very similar velocities, will have very similar flight times, regardless of the cartridge. Also, a low-BC bullet fired fast, many take longer to reach a target than a higher BC bullet, fired slow. And, due to a variety of factors, some cartridges kick harder.
outdoorchannelplus.com

A Thoroughbred .270: Nosler Model 48 Long-Range Carbon

Nosler's M48 Long-Range Carbon is the perfect platform for its speed demon .27 Nosler. In 1948, John Nosler launched the company that would bear his name after developing the Partition controlled-expansion hunting bullet. Nosler’s Partition forever changed the hunting world, and seven decades later, it is still the big game bullet by which others are judged.
CarsPosted by
The Independent

Car review: A symbol of Chinese supremacy, the MG5 EV Long Range is the most significant thing on wheels

This unprepossessing estate car is the most disruptive car on the market right now. You probably haven’t even heard of it, or seen one on the road, but the MG5 electric station wagon with its new long-range bigger battery pack is the cheapest electric car, per mile, you can buy. The manufacturer claims that you can get 250 miles out of it, and that’s a plausible figure. Depending on how you drive and the temperature outdoors (cold weather does battery electric cars no favours), you could get easily more than 320 miles on gentler, lower-speed journeys, and count on at...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Polestar 2 Long Range Review: Clean and Sensible, But Is 265 Miles Long Enough?

Now in single- and dual-motor configurations, the Polestar 2 offer plenty to like—and one big asterisk. For every EV buyer aiming to loosen his fillings by snapping off lurid holeshots, there’s another out for maximum distance on a charge. Each choice demands separate methodologies for electric-drive components and battery management, so it’s logical for an automaker to offer products catering to one or the other. Recently, The Drive’s James Gilboy took the top-of-the-line 2021 Polestar 2 Performance, with its summer tires and adjustable Ohlins dampers, for a whirl. At the time, Polestar’s long-range models had not been released.
Computerspcinvasion.com

AMD Zen 4 CPUs to feature improved temperature and power management

While AMD remains quiet about its upcoming Zen 4 CPUs, new leaks have come to light revealing what users can expect from the technology. According to Igor’s Lab, AMD will be improving temperature readings and power management with the release of Zen 4 “Raphael” CPUs. The reports state that AMD is working to reduce issues with temperature readings and maximize power efficiency by implementing key changes to the upcoming CPUs.
Field & Stream

Flagship Bow Review: New Hoyt Ventum 30 Is a Game Changer

If you’re a skip-to-the-end sort of reader, I’ll save you the trouble: The Ventum 30 is the best bow Hoyt’s made in years. Not that they’ve made any bad ones, but for the past several years, new Hoyts have been a bit on the status-quo side, at least compared to the competition. Our flagship bow test put them in fourth, fifth, or sixth place—squarely middle of the pack—during each of the past five years.
Carsinsideevs.com

Updated MIC Tesla Model 3 SR+ Gets 6% More Range In New Test

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) in Europe has more range than initially indicated. This version has already been range tested by Bjørn Nyland in June, but at the time it had a surprisingly big battery buffer of 5.5 kWh. Recently, Tesla has unlocked - through...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Fluke offers free thermal imaging lens with a thermal imaging camera

The Wide-Angle Infrared Smart Lens offers a greater field of view which is particularly useful when scanning large areas like ceilings or roofs, as well as when monitoring assets in tight spaces. The 2x Telephoto Infrared Smart Lens magnifies twotimes more than a standard lens allowing the thermographer to remain at a safe distance from the target being scanned.
RetailPosted by
SlashGear

RICOH GR IIIx emboldens high-end compact camera with 40mm equivalent lens

The RICOH GR IIIx is the newest compact high-end camera from the company, made to ramp-up the powers of the already successful RICOH GR III. This camera works with a larger APS-C-size CMOS image sensor inside with a brand new GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine and approximately 24.24 effective megapixels with a max sensitivity of ISO 102400.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Winter Modular & Plankton Electronics ZAPS Eurorack Module

Ahead of Superbooth 2021, Winter Modular & Plankton Electronics have introduced the ZAPS Eurorack Module. Details are to be announced, but ZAPS is a Euro format percussion module, featuring an analog voice designed by Plankton Electronics, digital control designed by Winter Modular and an interface designed by Miguel Angel Martínez.
Field & Stream

The Long Game: What’s the Best Ammo for Long Range Shooting?

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the seventh installment. Precision rifles are only as good as the long-range ammunition you feed them. To be successful at 1,000 yards, you must not only use quality ammunition—but ammunition that your rifle likes. When it comes to rifles and ammunition, even the best rifles can be a little picky. You’ll need to find a load that will deliver the external ballistics and precision you’re looking for. So, where you do begin that process?

Comments / 0

Community Policy