Daily Weather Forecast For Tell City
TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0