Daily Weather Forecast For Tell City

TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



