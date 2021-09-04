CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Tell City

TELL CITY, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bmb5bU000

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

