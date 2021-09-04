Daily Weather Forecast For Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
