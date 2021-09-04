CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Mary Esther

Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel
Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(MARY ESTHER, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mary Esther. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mary Esther:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0bmb5PqA00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel

Mary Esther (FL) Weather Channel

Mary Esther, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

