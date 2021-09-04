Daily Weather Forecast For Sneads Ferry
SNEADS FERRY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
