Sneads Ferry, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Sneads Ferry

Posted by 
 7 days ago

SNEADS FERRY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bmb5OCf00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

