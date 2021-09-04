CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesnee, SC

Weather Forecast For Chesnee

Posted by 
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CHESNEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0bmb5MRD00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee, SC
233
Followers
579
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesnee, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Chesnee, SCPosted by
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Chesnee — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHESNEE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chesnee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Chesnee, SCPosted by
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Chesnee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CHESNEE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chesnee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy