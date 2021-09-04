CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wallace

Wallace (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

WALLACE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bmb5LYU00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

