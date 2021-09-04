CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brandywine, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Brandywine

Posted by 
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BRANDYWINE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bmb5IuJ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel

Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel

Brandywine, MD
113
Followers
582
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandywine, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Brandywine, MDPosted by
Brandywine (MD) Weather Channel

Brandywine is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BRANDYWINE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brandywine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy