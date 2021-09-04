CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Prairie, MN

Long Prairie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bmb5FG800

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

