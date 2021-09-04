CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray Court, SC

Gray Court Daily Weather Forecast

Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel
Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

GRAY COURT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bmb5AqV00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

