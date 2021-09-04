CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenton, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Ellenton

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(ELLENTON, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Ellenton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bmb4vr500

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel

Ellenton, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

