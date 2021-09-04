Lindsay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINDSAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
