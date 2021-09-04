CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Trinity (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(TRINITY, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Trinity Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trinity:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bmb4rKB00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

