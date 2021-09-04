CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Enfield (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(ENFIELD, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Enfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bmb4qRS00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

