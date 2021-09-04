CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, AR

Saturday has sun for Osceola — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(OSCEOLA, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Osceola:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bmb4m9m00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

Osceola, AR
185
Followers
575
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Osceola, ARPosted by
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Osceola

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Osceola: Sunday, September 5: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 6: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy