Weather Forecast For Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0