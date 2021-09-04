Markham Weather Forecast
MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
