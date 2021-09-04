Markham Weather Forecast

MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



