CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, TX

Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LUMBERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0bmb4ics00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton, TX
298
Followers
571
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lumberton, TXPosted by
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Lumberton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LUMBERTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lumberton, TXPosted by
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LUMBERTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy