CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, AR

Saturday rain in Mountain View meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mountain View (AR) Weather Channel
Mountain View (AR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mountain View Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain View:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bmb4hk900

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mountain View (AR) Weather Channel

Mountain View (AR) Weather Channel

Mountain View, AR
250
Followers
581
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy