Elmwood Park, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel

Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel

Elmwood Park, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

