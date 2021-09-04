CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumann, AR

Trumann Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

TRUMANN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bmb4bRn00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann, AR
292
Followers
577
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumann, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trumann Weather Forecast#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy