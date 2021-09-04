Saturday rain in Corydon: Ideas to make the most of it
(CORYDON, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Corydon Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corydon:
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
