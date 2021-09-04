CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Coffeyville Weather Forecast

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bmb4Xrl00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coffeyville, KS
