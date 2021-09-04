CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Polk City

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(POLK CITY, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Polk City Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Polk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bmb4V6J00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

